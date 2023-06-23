Islamabad’s Feels Like Temperature Crosses 50°C as Deadly Heatwave Persists

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is experiencing an intense and unprecedented heatwave. Despite predictions of rainfall, the scorching temperatures continue to persist.

According to Weather.com, a trusted source for weather forecasts, the federal capital’s temperatures have soared above 41°C. To make matters worse, the “feels like” temperature has reached a blistering 51°C. These extreme conditions have made daily life extremely uncomfortable for residents.

Not only are the temperatures soaring, but the humidity levels have also risen to 39 percent. This combination of heat and humidity is making it even harder for people to find respite from the sweltering weather.

Islamabad has even surpassed Dubai in terms of extreme heat. While Dubai’s temperature stands at 37°C, with a “feels like” temperature of 47°C, Islamabad has reached higher temperatures.

Fortunately, relief is on the horizon for Islamabadis. Weather.com predicts that the heatwave will gradually subside over the next few days.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to bring maximum temperatures of around 36°C and 32°C, respectively, thanks to forecasted rainfall.

How to Protect Yourself During Heatwave

As temperatures reach unprecedented levels across the country, it is necessary to take precautions to safeguard your health and well-being. Here are five ways to protect yourself from the scorching heat:

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel particularly thirsty.

Avoid Going Outdoors Unnecessarily

When the heat wave is at its peak, it is advisable to limit your time spent outdoors, especially during the hottest hours of the day.

Cover Yourself

When going outside, protect yourself from direct sunlight by wearing hats or caps that shield your face, neck, and ears from sun rays. Carrying an umbrella can provide an extra layer of shade and help reduce the risk of sunburn or heatstroke.

Wear Light-Colored Clothes

Go for loose-fit, lightweight, and light-colored clothes. Light-colored fabrics reflect sunlight and heat, keeping you cooler than dark-colored attire, which absorbs heat.

Keep Your Windows Shut

To maintain a cooler indoor environment, it is advisable to keep windows and curtains shut during the daytime when the sun’s intensity is at its peak.