Lahore Qalandars to Conduct Player Development Programme in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced a groundbreaking partnership with T10 Global Sports and Lahore Qalandars to foster emerging talent in cricket.

This exciting partnership aims to identify and nurture promising cricketers through the inaugural Player Development Programme (PDP), which will be conducted in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Cricket has expressed its enthusiasm for this much-needed initiative, highlighting its potential to discover future stars of the game in the country.

ALSO READ Pakistan Begins Scrutinizing Security in India for Team’s ODI World Cup Trip

The PDP trials will provide a platform for aspiring cricketers to showcase their skills and compete for a chance to participate in the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 league.

Speaking on behalf of Lahore Qalandars, Sameen Rana, the Chief Operating Officer, expressed delight at joining forces with T10 Global Sports and Zimbabwe Cricket.

Sameen Rana said that Lahore Qalandars has always been committed to nurturing young talented cricketers and providing them with the necessary opportunities to thrive.

ALSO READ PSB Clears Hockey Coach Siegfried Aikman’s Long Overdue Salary

Furthermore, Sameen Rana highlighted that the PDP has brought the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan into the Pakistan Cricket Team.

The Zim Afro T10 will witness five teams battling it out for the title, including the Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves, and the Joburg Lions.

All the matches will take place in Harare, with the tournament set to kick off on July 20 and culminate in a grand final scheduled for July 29.