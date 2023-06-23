Pakistani Overseas Football Stars Offer Jumma Prayers Wearing Thobes in India

In a heartfelt display of unity and reverence for their faith, the Pakistan football team players participated in Jumma prayers while donning traditional Thobes during their visit to India for the ongoing SAFF Championship 2023.

The team, eager to maintain a strong connection with their cultural heritage, embraced this opportunity to showcase their respect and inclusivity.

Pakistan football’s diaspora contingent of Easah Suliman, Otis Khan, and Harun Hamid was spotted donning Thobes while offering their prayers in Bengaluru, the venue for the SAFF Championship 2023.

Easah Suliman uploaded the picture of the three stars on his Instagram story.

Pakistan’s journey in the tournament got off to a challenging start as they faced a formidable opponent in their arch-rivals, India, and suffered a disappointing 4-0 defeat in their opening match. The Pakistan team had a turbulent journey as they arrived in India on the day of the match after several delays due to visa issues.

Undeterred by this setback, the Pakistani players remain resolute and are channeling their energy toward the next encounter against Kuwait on June 24, 2023.

As the SAFF Championship 2023 progresses, football enthusiasts eagerly await the clash between Pakistan and Kuwait, yearning for a fiercely contested battle on the field.