Why Pakistan Football Team Needs Its Fans Now More Than Ever

In all my years of being a football fan, last night’s encounter between Pakistan and India was the first time that I witnessed an entire country watching football on their TV screens instead of the usual cricket match or political mumbo jumbo.

The excitement of Pakistani football fans was at its peak as the Men in Green took on their arch-rivals for the first time in over five years. The national football team was trending on Twitter and the number of eyeballs on the match was unprecedented.

The Men in Green have suffered major setbacks over the past few years. They were banned by FIFA for a year back in 2018 due to third-party interference before being banned for more than a year once again in 2021 for the same reason.

Pakistan’s ban was lifted in July 2022 and the Green Shirts have since played only six matches, including the two friendlies against Maldives and Nepal, the 4-nation tournament in Africa, and last night’s encounter against India.

While Pakistan suffered a huge 4-0 loss against India in the opening match of the SAFF Championship 2023, it was heartbreaking to see the backlash that the national side faced from their own fans.

The Pakistan football fans, mostly the casuals, bashed the national side for their underwhelming performance, without realizing the challenges the entire squad faced to even step onto the field.

The national squad reached Bengaluru, the venue for the SAFF Championship, just hours before the high-octane clash, facing multiple delays on various avenues. Talking from experience (not international, not even domestic level but friendly 5-a-side football), it is nearly impossible to perform at your highest level without proper training and rest, and our national team was expected to get a result against a strong Indian side after pitting every odd against them. This is unfair, plain and simple.

ALSO READ PFF Gives Statement After Pakistan’s Loss to India in SAFF Championship 2023

This is the time for Pakistani football fans to unite and support the Men in Green rather than criticize them on social media. Here are a few reasons why Pakistan needs support now more than ever.

Boosting Morale

The presence and support of passionate fans can significantly boost the morale of the players. When players see and hear their fans cheering for them, it instills a sense of pride, motivation, and confidence. This positive atmosphere can contribute to better performance on the field. Confidence is key in football. Confident players will help the national team elevate its game in crunch situations.

ALSO READ Tensions Reach Boiling Point in India-Pakistan Football Match as Coach Interferes

Building a Sense of Unity

Football has the power to bring people together, creating a sense of unity and national pride. By supporting the team, fans can foster a spirit of togetherness and solidarity among fellow citizens. This unity can extend beyond the football pitch and have positive effects, not only on the footballing fraternity but on society as a whole.

Attracting Attention and Support

Football is a popular sport globally, and success on the international stage can attract attention and support from various stakeholders. With a passionate and engaged fan base, the Pakistan football team becomes more appealing to sponsors, broadcasters, and potential investors. Increased support can lead to better resources, infrastructure, and development programs for the team.

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Team’s 5 Best Wins in History

Inspiring Future Generations

When young football enthusiasts see their national team receiving support from fans, it can inspire them to pursue their own dreams of playing football at a higher level. The Pakistan football team, with the backing of its fans, can serve as a source of inspiration for aspiring players, encouraging them to work hard and believe in their abilities.

Achieving the All-Important Goal

Pakistan football team’s main goal at the moment is the all-important AFC Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Shaheens are set to play in the first round of the qualifiers in October, the draw for which will take place on 27 July.

Pakistan’s full focus will be to win the tie and qualify for the second round, where they will face the big guns in Asia. This will not only turn the tides in Pakistan football but set the path for the future of the sport in the country. A united fanbase can help the Men in Green achieve this all-important goal.