Deputy Commissioners Ordered to Re-Activate Agri Task Force

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha has ordered all deputy commissioners to constitute a task force to raise the effectiveness of the Agriculture Task Force.

He issued the order while chairing the meeting of the Divisional Agriculture Task Force Committee in Rawalpindi. Rana Shahid, Director of Agriculture, Sadia Bano, Deputy Director of Agriculture (extension), Director Livestock Mohammad Sarfraz Chattha, and farmer representatives were among the attendees while DC Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal joined through video link.

“Three to four active farmers from each district should also be made its members. Apart from this, WhatsApp groups created at the tehsil level which have farmers as its participants along with agricultural officers, provide useful information for crops like rain forecast and seed sale points”, stated Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatttha.

He added that farmers should be given information regarding the supply of agricultural commodities, modern principles to increase yield, and which crops will give production on their land.

The commissioner took immediate notice of the non-availability of seeds in Chakwal and irregularities in the Land Record Center in Attock and ordered relevant deputy commissioners to take action.

He also asked the livestock director to utilize the vaccines in the best way possible and conduct third-party validations of vaccinations by the livestock department to protect animals from disease.

“We need to bring farmers to value-added crops. Production of fruits, flowers, and vegetables can be very profitable. Presently, fruit and vegetable cultivation in Potohar is only 3 percent, so we have to take it to at least 30 percent,” added Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha.