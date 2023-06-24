Oppo’s Next Flip Phone Appears in Leaked Render with Better Cameras

Samsung is preparing for the upcoming launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, scheduled for next month. This new model will showcase a significantly larger outer screen compared to its predecessors.

This trend was kicked off by the Oppo Find N2 Flip that arrived in the international market not too long ago. Despite its timing, Oppo’s next clamshell foldable, the Find N3 Flip is already appearing in detailed leaks.

Today, an image of the upcoming Oppo Find N3 Flip was leaked courtesy of 91 Mobiles, providing a glimpse at its design.

Oppo appears to be deviating from the trend of enlarging the outer screen seen in devices like Motorola and Samsung, as the outer screen of the Find N3 Flip appears to be nearly the same size as before.

However, the Find N3 Flip does boast an additional camera on the back. The overall camera layout, however, remains similar to its predecessor, with an extra sensor included.

According to the source responsible for leaking the render, the Find N3 Flip will share the same camera setup as the recently launched Oppo Reno 10 Pro. This configuration includes a 50 MP primary camera equipped with Sony’s IMX890 sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32 MP telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom, an addition compared to the N2 Flip.

ALSO READ Oppo’s Upcoming Foldable Phone to Have Wireless Charging and Flagship Cameras

The remaining specifications of the Find N3 Flip are expected to be “mostly unchanged” compared to its predecessor.

This would mean that the Find N3 Flip is nearly the same as the Find N2 Flip. It seems that Oppo thinks the Oppo Find N2 Flip’s only limitation was lacking a telephoto camera.