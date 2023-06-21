Here Is Your First Look At OnePlus’s Folding Phone [Images]

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jun 21, 2023

The highly anticipated foldable phone by OnePlus is expected to be launched in [August], and we now have access to the initial set of computer-aided design (CAD) renders, courtesy of @OnLeaks.

Contrary to previous speculation suggesting that the OnePlus V Fold would simply be a rebranded Oppo Find N2, it is now evident that the device will boast a larger form factor, more akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and vivo X Fold 2.

Regarding its design, the OnePlus V Fold showcases sleek metal sides, along with a tall cover screen featuring a punch hole. The back of the device displays a leather-like texture, housing a noticeable camera ring that accommodates three sensors, as well as prominent Hasselblad branding.

According to rumors, the phone is expected to sport a 50MP main camera (IMX 890), an unspecified ultrawide module, and a periscope lens. The cover display of the OnePlus V Fold will feature a 32MP front-facing camera (OV32C).

Although the exact dimensions of the main screen are not mentioned in the new renders, rumors suggest that it will sport an LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution likely falling within the range of 1900 x 2100 pixels, coupled with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the device will incorporate a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button on the right-hand side, along with three speakers—one located at the bottom adjacent to the USB-C port, and two more positioned at the top.

The OnePlus V Fold is expected to debut with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset and a 4,800m Ah battery, capable of supporting up to 100W wired charging.

OnePlus has already confirmed a launch event for foldable phones is coming soon, so it is only a matter of time before it gets an official date.

