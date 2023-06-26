Babar and Rizwan’s Picture at Ghaar-e-Hira During Hajj Pilgrimage Goes Viral

Renowned Pakistani cricketers, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Iftikhar Ahmed visited the Cave of Hira, a sacred historical place in Makkah, during their pilgrimage.

Several former and current cricketers, including the all-format captain, are currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj, which is the fifth pillar of Islam.

Accompanied by their families, the players are present in the holy city of Makkah to participate in the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which is scheduled to commence today.

Middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed shared a photo on his official Twitter account, showing himself with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in Ghaar-e-Hira.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week, the wicket-keeper batter was seen diligently cleaning the sacred mosque in Makkah with a mop.

On the same day, the Lahore-born cricketer posted an emotional tribute to the Prophet Muhammad on his Twitter handle, featuring Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed in a photo.

Another image circulating on social media shows Inzamam-ul-Haq, along with Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, and Iftikhar Ahmed, standing alongside the opening duo.

Hajj holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide, as it involves visits to sacred sites in Makkah and participation in rituals aimed at strengthening their connection with Allah.