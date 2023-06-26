PSL 8 Strikes Gold: Records Revenue of Over Rs. 5 Billion

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has emerged as a resounding financial triumph, amassing a staggering revenue of more than PKR five billion.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has adopted a 5-95 profit-sharing formula, with the PCB receiving five percent and the franchises receiving 95 percent of the revenue.

The revenue has been accumulated through various sources, including broadcasting rights, title sponsorship, gate money, and other related rights during PSL 8.

The unaudited details of the central pool have revealed that the total revenue from the tournament reached Rs. 5.62 billion in the last edition.

According to the details, out of this total amount, the share of the cricket board stands at Rs. 582,534,480, while the franchises will collectively receive Rs. 5,046,776,989.

The major contributor to the tournament’s revenue stream has been the television broadcasting deal, encompassing both domestic and international markets.

TV broadcasting rights generated an impressive Rs. 2,175,393,394, while an additional Rs. 402,824,378 was earned from other countries through TV broadcasting rights.

Despite bearing production costs and franchise fees, most of the franchises are expected to make a profit this year, except Multan Sultan due to a higher franchise fee.

Earlier this year, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) was informed that the PCB paid Rs. 2 billion in taxes to the government.