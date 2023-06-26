PAFLA Hosts ‘Future of Work’ Conference in Karachi Highlighting Freelancers and Digital Influencers

The Pakistan Freelancers Association’s (PAFLA’s) “Future of Work (FoW)”: Collaborating with Freelancers, Influencers and Entrepreneurs for Success in the Digital Age” was hosted this Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Karachi.

The first-of-its-kind event brought together prominent names from the digital and freelancing landscape to shed light on the prospects, opportunities, and challenges that are present and will arise for these individuals in Pakistan.

The Guest of Honor at the occasion was Mr. Kamran Tessori, Governor of Sindh while other esteemed speakers included distinguished names like Ayesha Mubarak Ali, Fusion-Tech Artist and Creative Director at Metavisionaries who was named on Forbes Asia’s 30-Under-30 this year, Ayesh & Areesh Fatima, the youngest CCNA & MOS Certified Professionals, and Salman Noman, Pakistan’s first influencer to surpass 10 million subscribers on Youtube.

The event was sponsored by United Bank Limited (UBL), one of the premier financial institutions in the country that has a substantial footprint spread across Pakistan.

Pakistan is amongst the top three biggest markets for freelancers globally and it contributes significantly to the ICT exports emerging from the country.

PAFLA’s FoW Conference focused on highlighting pertinent topics like the future of freelance work, the power of collaborations in building successful partnerships, influencer marketing, entrepreneurship and innovation, the prevalent use of digital tools and technologies along with diversity, equity and inclusion, all of which hold significant influence over the current ecosystem.

Speaking at the occasion, Tufail Ahmed Khan, CEO PAFLA noted; “For many years, freelancers have remained underappreciated on administrative and government levels. At PAFLA, our aim is to change that by bringing these individuals and their respective efforts to the spotlight. At this Future of Work Conference, we have taken a step towards achieving this objective.”

The event was a platform that imparted actionable insights to participants while allowing them to leave with new networks of contacts that can help drive their careers forward. Participants were also able to learn about challenges and opportunities in the digital age as well as knowing how to leverage them on the road to success.

The numerous sessions during the conference facilitated the discovery of the skills and strategies needed to thrive in the new world of work, such as communication, adaptability, and creativity.