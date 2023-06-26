Punjab Squash Complex Plunges into Darkness After Heavy Rains

The recent spell of heavy rainfall in Punjab has affected the training session at Punjab Squash Complex. The Punjab Squash Complex faced a major setback as a short circuit plunged the facility into darkness, disrupting the ongoing summer camp for players.

The incident occurred after heavy rainfall caused a faulty electrical connection. The power outage interrupted the training sessions, leaving players in distress. The complex’s distribution board and meter were also damaged, further delaying the restoration of power.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Absence from Asian Kabaddi Championship Leaves Fans Surprised

Currently, efforts are underway to restore power and resume the camp. Despite the inconvenience, organizers remain determined to provide aspiring squash players with the necessary training. The incident serves as a reminder to prioritize regular maintenance and safety measures in sports facilities.