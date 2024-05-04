Time Magazine Recognizes Pakistani Doctor as One of Most Influential Figures in Healthcare

The nation rejoices in a moment of pride as Pakistani physician Dr. Shahzad Baig earns a spot on Time magazine’s esteemed list of 100 global healthcare leaders, known as ‘TIME100 HEALTH.” Dr. Baig, serving as the national coordinator of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, stands at the helm of the country’s battle against one of its most critical health challenges.

Prior to assuming his role in Pakistan, Dr. Baig contributed significantly to the successful polio eradication initiative in Nigeria, where his efforts led to the country being declared polio-free in 2020. Time magazine predicts that under his guidance, Pakistan will achieve a similar milestone in the near future.

Jeffrey Kluger, the renowned editor at large of Time magazine, known for his expertise in space, science, and climate coverage, authored Dr. Baig’s profile. Kluger highlighted the dramatic reduction in polio cases since Dr. Baig’s appointment, from 147 in 2019 to only six in 2023, with the aim of reaching zero cases by 2026.

Despite facing challenges such as extremist attacks on polio workers and anti-vaccination propaganda, Dr. Baig has led the charge with unwavering determination. Kluger noted the government’s deployment of 400,000 vaccinators and 80,000 security personnel under Dr. Baig’s leadership, resulting in the inoculation of over 90 million children in a single year, with millions more to be vaccinated in an upcoming campaign.

The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme expressed its pride in Dr. Baig’s recognition, emphasizing his relentless dedication to the mission of eradicating polio from Pakistan.