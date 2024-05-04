Pakistan Set To Clash With Reigning Champions Malaysia In Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup Today

Pakistan is set to clash with the reigning champions, Malaysia, today in what promises to be a captivating showdown in the 30th edition of the Azlan Shah Cup.

Malaysia clinched the title for the first time in 2022, the hosts will enter the tournament as the defending champions, carrying the weight of expectations on their shoulders. With a talented squad and the experience of previous victories, they will be determined to start their title defense on a winning note.

The tournament comprises six teams where the likes of New Zealand, Canada, Japan, Pakistan, South Korea, and hosts Malaysia will lock horns to win the coveted title.

Pakistan will face reigning champions Malaysia today in their opening match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 🇵🇰🇲🇾🏑 Match will be available on Astro Arena Channel 801 from 5:30pm (PST).#SASC24 #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/isGPQyI4Rr — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) May 4, 2024

Pakistan has won the Azlan Shah Cup three times in their history in 1999, 2000 and 2003, however their best performance in the last 20 years came in 2011 when they finished runners-up against Australia following a 3-2 defeat in extra time.

In the Group stage, th top two teams will play in the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Tournament while the third and fourth-placed teams will compete for the third place.

The stage is set for an enthralling battle, and the outcome of this match will undoubtedly set the pace for both Pakistan and Malaysia in their pursuit of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup glory.

The much-anticipated match, scheduled for 5:30 pm (PST), will be broadcast live on Astro Arena Channel 801, allowing fans across Pakistan to witness the action unfold in real time.