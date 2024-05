Bahawalpur Gets First Female Hindu Assistant Commissioner

The Punjab government made history by appointing a Hindu female assistant commissioner, Sana Ramchand in Bahawalpur.

Dr. Sana Ramchand Gulwani, a urologist and officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), assumed the role of Assistant Commissioner in Bahawalpur City after serving in Hassanabdal.

Originally from Shikarpur District in Sindh, Dr. Sana Ramachand’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the city’s administrative landscape.

According to the notification, following are the recent appointments of different Assistant Commissioners,