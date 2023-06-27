ACE Exposes Rs. 1.4 Billion Corruption in Lahore Development Authority

The Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) has discovered corruption of Rs. 1.4 million by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), as per reports. The allotment of 27 plots in Johar town, Lahore has been halted due to the presence of illegal documents.

ACE has taken legal action against LDA officers involved in these illicit activities. A person named Shahid Munir exploited his influence to acquire these plots using fraudulent documents, subsequently transferring them to Zaheer Ahmed.

ALSO READ Govt to Announce Contributory Pension Scheme for New Employees

In a similar scandal that took place previously, extensive corruption and irregularities were exposed in the sale of expensive Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) land in Baldia West, Karachi. A 4-acre plot of land was sold through a ‘fake challan’ transaction. Further irregularities were discovered in the sale of KMC land in Gulshan-e-Zia, Orangi. This four-acre piece of land was sold using a fake challan.

Reports reveal that this particular land was utilized for the disposal of animal waste from 2004 to 2016. After the implementation of the Town Municipal system in 2002, the administration of the land was transferred to the KMC Baldia West section. The market value of the KMC land is reportedly over Rs. 1 billion, but it was allegedly sold at significantly reduced prices through fake challans.