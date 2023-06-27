Balochistan’s Flooding Raises Sacrificial Animal Costs for Eid-ul-Adha

By Asma Sajid | Published Jun 27, 2023 | 5:24 pm

Balochistan has seen a notable increase in the cost of sacrificial animals, with prices rising up to 100 percent as Eid-ul-Adha approaches. This increase in price is due to a shortage of animals, which traders say is a result of livestock losses during floods that occurred last year.

Caused by heavy monsoon rains, the floods had severe consequences. Over 1,700 people lost their lives and 33 million were affected, with damages amounting to $30 billion. Additionally, more than 900,000 livestock were lost and farmland and infrastructure were severely damaged throughout the country.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan alone lost 328,832 livestock between June and December last year. Animal traders in Quetta’s busiest market say that their business has been greatly impacted by the floods just before Eid-ul-Adha.

However, customers at the market are unhappy with the high prices and lack of desired animal breeds.

