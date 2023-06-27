Gwadar Airport to Get Trees Over 4,300 Acres

The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) is set to become environmentally sustainable by implementing the ‘Green Coverage Initiative’ in line with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

On 23 June, a decision was made to prioritize this initiative during a meeting between the Civil Aviation Authority, the Gwadar Development Authority, and the China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC).

According to a report by Gwadar Pro on Monday, the first phase will involve planting trees along over 3 kilometers of the NGIA’s incoming and outgoing roads.

The second phase will focus on creating a green ecosystem across approximately 4,300 acres within the airport. A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official stated that most of the plants will come from the Plant Tissue Culture Lab and Green House, which are part of the Belt and Road Engineering Research Centre for Tropical Arid Non-Wood Forest.

This research center operates in collaboration with the Central South University of Forestry and Technology, the China Overseas Port Holding Company Limited, and the Yulin Holding Company Limited within the Gwadar Port Free Zone area.

Given Gwadar’s hot desert climate, minimal rainfall, and significant temperature variations between seasons, the official emphasized the importance of selecting tropical economic tree species that can thrive in high temperatures, salt, and alkali-rich soils, strong winds, and arid conditions.

NGIA has completed all civil, structural, mechanical, and engineering work at a cost of Rs. 60.208 billion. Its runway stretches over 6 kilometers and meets international standards. It is now ready for test flights at any time.

NGIA will be able to accommodate narrow-body aircraft such as the ATR 72 and Boeing B-737 as well as wide-body aircraft like the Airbus A-380 and Boeing B-747. This will facilitate both domestic and international routes. The airport will operate under an open-sky policy and will be developed under CAA guidance.