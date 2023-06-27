Saving the Planet: One McDonald’s Meal at a Time

There has not been a better moment to start living sustainably than now, and McDonald’s Pakistan is making sure to further that with its recent green initiative.

It is a fresh new addition to the quick service joint’s several climate-friendly steps over the years to help encourage their customers to live an environmentally conscious life.

Under their partnership with the children’s animated movie, Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God, a sequel to the hit 2018 film, Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor, they are providing customers with a special McDonald’s x Allahyar meal.

The meal includes a Spicy Chicken Burger, Drink & Cone that everyone can avail of until the offer lasts, but that’s not all. It also includes a ‘Seed for a greener future’ within the meal, which is a ready-to-plant seed mixture to help parents and their children get started on a sustainable future.

The seed mixture comes in an easy-to-unpack box, ready to sprout soon after you plant it. All you have to do is put it in a pot, water it consistently, and follow the basic gardening protocols, and soon you’ll have greenery, even some produce, for your kitchen.

The best time to get your children started on loving the earth is adolescence, and McDonald’s Greener Future initiative allows parents to do that easily. It helps to get them started early on how to live a balanced life, which includes taking care of this planet.