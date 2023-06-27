Top 12 Fully Funded Scholarships Without IELTS in the Middle East

You can now apply for prestigious scholarships to study in Arab countries. These scholarships are open to international students of any nationality.

Arab countries offer various scholarship programs for undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral students. Many Arab countries have fully funded scholarships available for the academic year 2023-24.

You have the chance to secure a scholarship that covers all your expenses for studying abroad. What’s more, in Arab countries, you may not even need to take the IELTS exam.

These countries offer a variety of academic fields and majors to choose from, and they also provide additional benefits like living allowances and travel allowances for international students.

The scholarships are highly respected and sponsored by the governments of Middle Eastern countries. Many Arab countries are affluent and known for their rich cultural heritage and promising job prospects.

Here is a list of the top scholarships for studying in Middle Eastern countries without IELTS: