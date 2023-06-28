Pakistani Women Cricketers Still Hold Two-Decade Old Test Records

Pakistani women cricketers Kiran Baloch and Shaiza Khan have defied the test of time, with their two-decade-old records for the highest individual score and best bowling figures in women’s Test cricket still standing tall.

Despite phenomenal performances by cricketers from England and Australia in the ongoing women’s Test match of the Ashes, the records set by Pakistani legends Kiran Baloch and Shaiza Khan have stood the test of time. It is noteworthy that these records from the match against West Indies in 2004 have remained intact, even with the outstanding displays witnessed in recent matches.

Ashleigh Gardner of Australia showcased her remarkable skills by taking 12 wickets in a single match against England. However, she fell short of surpassing Shaiza Khan’s extraordinary bowling figures. Similarly, Tammy Beaumont of England displayed her batting prowess by scoring a magnificent double century. Yet, Kiran Baloch’s incredible individual score of 242 still remains untouched.

The fact that these records have remained unbroken despite exceptional performances from top cricketers emphasizes the significance of Kiran and Shaiza’s achievements. It highlights the exceptional nature of their feats and the impact they had on the sport. While the recent matches have showcased the talent and capabilities of players from different countries, the records of these Pakistani trailblazers continue to inspire and awe.

The longevity of these records emphasizes the need for Pakistan women’s cricket to receive opportunities to participate in Test matches once again. The current generation of players, following in the footsteps of Kiran and Shaiza, should be provided with the platform to showcase their abilities and contribute to the growth of women’s cricket in Pakistan.