GSMA Opposes Blocking of Mobile SIMs of Non-Filers

Association (GSMA), an international organization that represents the interests of Telecom operators worldwide has opposed the blocking of over 500,000 non-filers mobile phone SIMs.

In a letter written to Shaza Fatima Khwaja, GSMA has expressed its reservations over the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) decision to block the SIMs of tax non-filers. In the letter, GSMA stated that it has concerns over the FBR’s April 30, 2024, Income Tax General Order, which will affect citizens and businesses.

The letter states that the FBR’s decision to block the SIMs of tax non-filers will hinder Pakistan’s digital transformation and violate citizens’ economic rights. The move will also impact the country’s digitalization efforts and discourage foreign investment. Blocking SIMs will disrupt essential services such as banking, e-commerce, remittances, financial assistance, and e-health services.

According to GSMA, measures like ITGO may have unintended consequences, particularly for vulnerable segments of the population, and is also not in line with the vision of Digital Pakistan especially more so for the digitization of FBR.

GSMA emphasized that mobile services are a fundamental right of every citizen, especially for women, and children who use it for education purposes and seek emergency assistance during disasters and climate change events. Instead of penalties, alternative solutions should be adopted to increase tax revenue.

GSMA states that a balanced approach should be taken to ensure tax collection while also ensuring citizens’ access to mobile services. A solution should be found that benefits citizens and supports Pakistan’s digital progress.