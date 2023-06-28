Najam Sethi in Hot Water as Govt Starts Audit of His PCB Affairs Including PSL 8

The PCB finds itself in a challenging situation as the federal government has decided to launch a special audit to investigate alleged irregularities.

The decision came after several complaints were received regarding the management committee’s handling of non-essential expenditures.

In a significant step, the federal government directed the Auditor General of Pakistan to conduct a thorough audit of the PCB’s affairs, focusing on the tenure of Najam Sethi.

Additionally, an immediate audit of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) has been initiated by the Auditor General.

The audit will meticulously scrutinize the expenses incurred during Najam Sethi’s term, aiming to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Auditor General’s audit will cover the period from December 22, 2022, to June 20, 2023, leaving no room for delay.

Furthermore, the audit authorities will also examine the allowances received by the members of the interim management committee, including Najam Sethi.

This move by the federal government highlights its commitment to uphold financial integrity within the PCB and ensure responsible management of funds.

The formation of the interim management committee in December 2022 by the federal government was a response to numerous complaints received regarding the PCB’s management practices.

These complaints raised concerns about non-essential expenses and necessitated a comprehensive investigation.