Govt Likely to Levy Sales Tax on Tractors, Pesticides in Upcoming Budget

By Shahzad Paracha | Published May 10, 2024 | 10:29 am
tractor

The federal government is likely to withdraw sales tax exemptions on tractors as well as pesticides during the upcoming budget 2024-25.

Sources told ProPakistani that FBR on the recommendation of IMF has prepared proposals withdrawing the tax exemptions for various sectors, including tractors as well as pesticides.

The government during the current year budget 2023 24 has exempted these two sectors, but now, on the recommendation of IMF, it proposes to withdraw exemptions to get more taxes from taxes from these sectors.

ALSO READ

Sources said that FBR has estimated to collect Rs. 30 billion in taxes if the proposal is approved by Parliament.

Sources said that the government proposed a plan will not only increase the prices of tractors but also the pesticides due to which the burden on farmers will increase manifold.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shahzad Paracha

lens

AAN TV – Pakistan’s Premier Family Entertainment Brings the Biggest Turkish Hit, ‘Ramo,’ to Pakistan!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>