FBR Still Falls Short of Tax Collection Target by Rs. 486 Billion

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Jun 29, 2023 | 6:45 pm
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs. 7, 154 billion during July-June (2022-23) against the annual target Rs. 7,640 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs. 486 billion.

ProPakistani has obtained exclusive access to the latest figures from the FBR’s updated collection.

The total tax collection for the past year has now surged to an impressive amount of Rs. 7,154 billion.

During the Eid holidays, the FBR House remains closed; however, top FBR officials have access to the FBR’s Dash Board. This computer system allows them to have online access to the daily revenue collection data.

