Hotel Rates Rise 10X in Ahmedabad as Pakistan-India World Cup Match Approaches

Pakistan and India will come face to face in the highly anticipated upcoming World Cup 2023 on October 15, and the excitement surrounding the match is palpable.

However, it seems that the surge of enthusiasm has not only gripped cricket fans but also the hotel industry in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where the game will take place.

Since the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the schedule for the marquee event last month, hotel room rates in the city have skyrocketed almost tenfold.

Various hotel booking websites reflect the unprecedented demand that has resulted in a sharp surge in room rates for October 15, the day when the arch-rivals will meet.

As per media reports in India, luxury hotels have taken advantage of the situation, with some charging exorbitant prices ranging from Indian Rupee 50,000 to 100,000 per room.

This is a stark contrast to the usual room rents in hotels in the city that range between INR 5,000 and 8,000 on regular days.

Despite the availability of approximately 10,000 rooms, it is estimated that a staggering 40,000 fans will flock to the city to witness the encounter at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Consequently, the surge in demand has resulted in a scarcity of available rooms on October 15 at some luxury hotels in the city of Ahmedabad.

Narendra Somani, President of the Gujarat Hotel and Restaurant Association, clarified that the rate hikes are limited to luxury hotels as they have reserved a certain quota.