Massive Rally Halts Trading At PSX After KSE-100 Gains 2,200+ Points in First 5 Minutes of Trade

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) halted trade after an abnormal rally after a few minutes of the week’s first trading session in reaction to Pakistan’s staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week.

After opening trade at 43,583.78 points, the market had an abnormal upswing, with the benchmark KSE-100 index rallying by 2,269 points or over 5 percent after rising to a high of 43,721.92 points within the first 5 minutes of the opening bell.

The KSE-30 index rose 5 percent at the start of trade. As per regulations, in case KSE-30 Index continues to trade 5 percent above or below its last day closing index value for consecutive 5 minutes, the trading in all securities shall be halted for such duration.

The KMI-30 index surged by 3,916.89 points to 74,665, meanwhile the KSE All share index jumped by 1016.7 points to 29,127.76.

The market will resume trading at 10:37 AM.

Upon imposition of a market halt, the following measures have been taken:

All equity and equity-based derivative markets shall be suspended. The market shall have a five (05) minute pre-open before its re-opening. NCCPL shall collect margins including Mark-to-Market losses from its Clearing Members as per its Regulations. Only those BCMs shall be allowed to trade after the resumption of trading for that day that have deposited the required margins with NCCPL.

Provided that the market halt shall not be applicable in case the KSE-30 index moves beyond 5% during such duration prior to the close of the market as specified by the Exchange.

As required under the aforesaid clause, PSX specifies the following time duration in this regard:

The duration of the Index-Based Market Halt shall be 60 minutes; and The Index-Based Market Halt shall not be applicable in the last 75 minutes prior to the close of the market.

Today’s surge comes in response to the SLA for $3 billion from the IMF last week.

In a final attempt to secure the stalled rescue package, the government introduced budget changes for the upcoming fiscal year, including a key interest rate hike to 22%.

The IMF deal, which comes after an eight-month delay, offers some relief to Pakistan, which has been grappling with a severe balance of payments crisis and declining foreign exchange reserves.

The $3 billion funding, spread over nine months, exceeds Pakistan’s expectations.

This is an intraday market update.