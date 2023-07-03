Pakistan’s Inflation Drops Under 30% for First Time Since January 2023

Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation slowed down to 29.4 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in June 2023 compared to an increase of 38 percent in the previous month and 21.3 percent in June 2022, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it decreased to 0.3 percent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 6.3 percent in June 2022.

According to Arif Habib Limited (AHL), this is the lowest YoY monthly inflation since January 2023, taking FY23 average inflation to 29.18 percent compared to 12.15 percent in FY22.

CPI inflation Urban increased to 27.3 percent YoY in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 35.1 percent in the previous month and 19.8 percent in June 2022. On an MoM basis, it increased to 0.1 percent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.5 percent in the previous month and an increase of 6.2 percent in June 2022.

CPI inflation Rural increased to 32.4 percent YoY basis in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 42.2 percent in the previous month and 23.6 percent in June 2022. On an MoM basis, it decreased to 0.8 percent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.7 percent in the previous month and an increase of 6.6% in June 2022.

SPI inflation on YoY increased to 34.9 percent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 43.0 percent a month earlier and 21.7 percent in June 2022. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.2 percent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.3 percent a month earlier and an increase of 6.2 percent in June 2022.

WPI inflation on YoY basis increased to 22.4 percent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 32.8 percent a month earlier and an increase of 38.9 percent in June 2022. On an MoM basis, it decreased by 0.3 percent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.0 percent a month earlier and an increase of 8.2 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2022.

Core Inflation (NFNE)

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased to 18.5 percent YoY in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 20.0 percent in the previous month and 11.5 percent in June 2022. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.7 percent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.2 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 2.0 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2022.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 25.2 percent on a YoY basis in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 26.9 percent in the previous month and 13.6 percent in June 2022. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.9 percent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 2.5 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 2.3 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2022.

Core inflation (Trimmed)

Measured by a 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Urban increased to 22.9 percent on a YoY basis in June 2023 as compared to 30.5 percent in the previous month and 16.7 percent in June 2022. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.5 percent in the previous month and an increase of 3.5 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2022.

Measured by a 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Rural increased to 29.9 percent on a YoY basis in June 2023 as compared to 38.8 percent in the previous month and 19.1 percent in June 2022. On an MoM basis, it increased to 0.1 percent in June 2023 as compared to an increase of 2.0 percent in the previous month and an increase of 4.3 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2022.