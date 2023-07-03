Matthew Hayden Reveals Pakistan’s Trump Card for Cricket World Cup 2023

Former Australian cricketer, Matthew Hayden, has predicted that Shadab Khan will be a match-winning player for Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup 2023 in India.

Comparing him to Indian star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, the former opening batter said Shadab Khan is a three-dimensional cricketer and a fantastic player.

Matthew Hayden added that the leg-break spinner had improved his hard-hitting skills and has also shown fantastic variations with the ball in white-ball cricket recently.

“Shadab has great variations with the ball and is also a wonderful fielder. Just one further point around this, you win World Cups through fielding efforts,” he added.

Discussing his flawless fielding, the former batting consultant stated that it is the fielding that wins matches for a team, and Shadab is a world-class fielder.

“Those catches around the boundaries, those unique run-outs that happen, they are the things that will never really be statistically noted in the World Cup,” he said.

Shadab Khan is considered one of the key members of the national team in white-ball cricket and has been displaying outstanding all-around performance for years.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shadab Khan is the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20Is, having taken 104 wickets in 92 matches at an average of 22.12.