7-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Raped in Islamabad

A 7-year-old girl was reportedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted on Sunday in Koral, Islamabad. The incident took place while the girl was visiting her aunt with her grandmother.

The grandmother lodged a complaint at the Koral police station, stating that the girl went missing around 6 p.m. while playing outside.

Witnesses reported seeing her with her aunt’s brother-in-law. Upon contacting him, he admitted to being with the girl and claimed they were on their way back home. However, when she returned, she appeared visibly distressed.

The victim’s grandmother mentioned that the girl’s uncle had taken her to his residence and forced himself upon her. The police promptly registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and apprehended the alleged rapist to ensure justice is served.