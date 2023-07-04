Dudipatsar Lake to Reopen for Visitors Soon

Residents and business owners in Upper Kaghan received news from a high-ranking official that Dudipatsar Lake will soon be accessible to visitors once again.

District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi, during his visit to Kaghan Valley in Naran, had a discussion with a local delegation and emphasized extensive security measures to ensure the safety of tourists. He specifically mentioned the reopening of Dudipatsar Lake in the near future.

While touring popular tourist spots like Battakundi and Basal, the officer informed reporters that additional police personnel have been assigned to provide security and assistance to the continuing influx of tourists even after Eid-ul-Azha.

Local residents and businesses in the upper Kaghan held a meeting with the DPO to address the damage caused by last year’s flash floods. They were concerned about the closure of Dudipatsar Lake, a breathtaking place situated at an altitude of 12,500 feet. The closure has severely affected the local community and businesses.

The group mentioned that visitors were unable to go beyond Basal due to the police. In response, the DPO explained that establishing a permanent police post at Dudipatsar Lake is not feasible due to limited space. However, he assured them that police would be stationed along the route to provide security in the near future.

Furthermore, he gave the group assurance that land has been acquired for the construction of police posts in the upper valley. These posts will ensure comprehensive security for visitors and travelers between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Additionally, a police post will be established in Basal to guarantee the safety of visitors venturing towards Dudipatsar Lake in the lofty mountains.