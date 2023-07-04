How to Watch Pakistan Vs UAE Rugby Live Streaming

Pakistan is set to lock horns with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first rugby game scheduled to take place today at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore.

The series will provide Pakistan with an opportunity to qualify for the Asian Rugby Championship and move one step closer to securing a spot in the World Cup.

ALSO READ Pakistan Women Football Team’s Opponent for International Friendlies Confirmed

Currently ranked 91 in the World Rugby ranking, the Men in Green secured a comfortable victory over Thailand last year at Punjab Stadium, ensuring promotion to Division 1.

Under the guidance of seasoned coach Gert Mulder from South Africa, the national rugby team is keen to showcase strong performance in the tournament.

With the advantage of playing on home ground, the Green Shirts hope to leverage the support of their passionate fans and showcase their skills and talent on the rugby field.

ALSO READ Pakistani Women Cricketers Still Hold Two-Decade Old Test Records

On the other hand, UAE, currently ranked 62nd, will be returning to fifteens rugby after a three-year hiatus following their promotion from Division 2 four years ago.

The series will be live broadcast on PTV Sports as well as on the YouTube platform of Asia Rugby.