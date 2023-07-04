Huawei’s New Electric Car Can Drive from Islamabad to Karachi On a Single Charge

Huawei-backed EV maker AITO introduced the Standard Edition M5 SUV on July 2. The rear-wheel drive variant costs Rs. 9.8 million while the four-wheel drive model costs Rs. 10.6 million in China.

The M5 boasts improved power, interior, and aesthetics. The Standard Edition has a level 2 advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) with 3 millimeter-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic radars, and 5 cameras for automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, remote parking assist, and adaptive cruise control.

AITO claims the new automobile comes standard with the Huawei DATS (Dynamic Adaptive Torque System) to control lateral and longitudinal body shaking through distributed torque.

The new exterior features in the latest model include dual-lens LED headlights upfront an illuminated AITO emblem outback, and pop-out door handles on the side.

The car’s drag coefficient has dropped from 0.32 Cd to 0.29 Cd. The new 20-inch double five-spoke wheels decorate the car, while the reverse camera automatically cleans mud, dust, and other debris.

The cockpit has a floating center control screen and an instrument panel. The latest M5 has a 10.25-inch instrument panel and a 15.6-inch central control screen which is powered by Huawei Harmony OS 3.0. The new features also include front massage seats.

Huawei MagLinkTM offers automobile content exchange and device linking. A parent in the front row can manage the tablet the youngster watches in the back.

AITO M5 Standard Edition uses the Huawei DriveONE ePowertrain platform. It has a single electric motor that powers the rear wheels, while a 1.5-liter engine acts as a range extender. The four-wheel drive accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds with 490 hp and 675 Nm.

The rear-wheel drive produces 269 hp and 360 Nm and accelerates to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds. Its 40 kWh battery pack gives it 260 km of CLTC range. With full fuel and charge, the M5 can cruise 1,455 kilometers.

The delivery of the new AITO M5 will likely begin in August 2023.