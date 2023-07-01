CPL 2023: Azam Khan Signs for Guyana Amazon Warriors in $120,000 Deal

Azam Khan, the talented wicket-keeper batter, has officially joined the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the upcoming 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), marking an exciting new chapter in his career.

Reports indicate that Azam’s contract with the team is valued at an impressive $120,000, placing him among the top-earning Pakistani players participating in foreign leagues at present.

Having previously showcased his power-hitting abilities for the Barbados Royals in the 2021 and 2022 editions of the CPL, Azam has earned recognition and admiration from cricket enthusiasts. In those seasons, he amassed a total of 178 runs and 257 runs respectively, leaving a lasting impact with his explosive performances at the crease.

Joining Azam at the Guyana Amazon Warriors are renowned international stars Dwaine Pretorius, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Imran Tahir, adding further strength and depth to the team’s roster for the highly-anticipated 2023 CPL.

The CPL 2023 draft, which took place on 30 June, also saw two other Pakistani cricket stars securing contracts. Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir have been selected by the defending champions, the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Spanning from 16 August to 24 September, the 2023 CPL is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts across Saint Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, and Guyana, as teams battle it out for glory in this prestigious Caribbean cricketing extravaganza.