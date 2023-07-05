WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Send High Quality Videos

WhatsApp has allowed us to send high-quality photos with less compression for a long time already. You can pick between ‘data saver’, ‘standard’, and ‘high-quality’ options for photos.

We will be able to do the same with videos soon too, as reported by the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo. This feature was just spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS (23.13.0.76). This update also includes enhanced profile photos inside group chats.

ALSO READ WhatsApp is Getting Video Messages and Updated Design Soon

While sending a video, WhatsApp will soon let you choose between standard quality and HD quality. Take a look at the screenshot below. It still says “photos” instead of videos since the feature is still in its early beta testing stages.

Notice how the standard quality is at 2.2 MB, while the HD quality file is 4.9 MB. In contrast, apps like Telegram even let you send videos in their original quality, but then again, all of Telegram’s chats are stored online, saving storage space on your device.

However, despite the minute difference in file size, WABetaInfo assures that the HD quality option substantially improves detail. You will have to select the HD quality option each time while sending a video since the app will not save your preferences.

ALSO READ Telegram Finally Gets Stories Years After Other Apps

Once you send a video in HD quality, it will be labeled with an “HD” logo in the bottom left corner. This should tell recipients that the download size of a video will be slightly higher than usual.

It is unclear when the feature will roll out publicly, but since it’s in beta testing already, we can rest assured that it will come eventually. Perhaps we will get more quality options in the future too.