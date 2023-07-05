Govt Pays Off Rs. 142 Billion Pending Dues to IPPs

The Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) has disbursed Rs. 142 billion to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in order to reduce the stock of circular debt.

The development is in line with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recommendation of reforms and progress in the energy sector in a recently signed staff-level agreement for the SBA facility amounting to $3 billion, according to a report by Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

To recall, the government also paid Rs. 385 billion to IPPs of PP 1994 and PP 2002 last year.

Port Qasim Electric Power Company Ltd (PQEPC) got Rs. 8.32 billion, Engro Powergen Thar Limited Rs. 4.31 billion, National Power Parks Management Company Private Limited Rs. 22 billion, China Power Hub Generation Company (Private) Limited Rs. 9.21 billion, and Karachi Nuclear Power Plant-Unit-2 Rs. 8.75 billion. The full breakup of disbursements is as follows:

Company Name Amount in Millions ACT Wind (Pvt) Limited 40 AJ Power (Private) Ltd. 10 Appolo Solar Development Pakistan Limited 257 Artistic Energy (Pvt.) Limited 75 Atlas Power Limited 2,700 Attock Gen Limited 2,750 Best Green Energy Pakistan Limited 137 Chanar Energy Limited 15 China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd 9,210 Chiniot Power Limited 350 Crest Energy Pakistan Limited 184 Daral Khwar HPP 100 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited 1,000 Engro Powergen Thar (Pvt) Limited 4,310 Fauji Kabirwala Power Company Ltd. 500 FFC Energy Limited 100 Foundation Power Company Daharki Ltd. 2,500 Foundation Wind Energy-I Limited 350 Foundation Wind Energy-II (Pvt.) Limited 350 Gul Ahmed Wind Power Ltd 400 Halmore Power Generation Company Limited 1,600 Hamza Sugar Mills Limited 20 Harappa Solar (Pvt) Limited 15 Hawa Energy (Private) Limited 50 Huaneng Shandong Ruyi Energy (Pvt) Ltd 10,004 Hydrochina Dawood Power (Private) Limited 295 JDW Sugar Mills Ltd. 20 JDW Sugar Mills Ltd. 70 Jhimpir Power (Private) Limited 50 Karachi Nuclear Power Plant-Unit-2 8,751 Karachi Nuclear Power Plant-Unit-3 2,668 Karot Power Company (Pvt.) Limited 631 Kohinoor Energy Ltd. 800 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd. 4,250 Lalpir Power (Private) Limited 2,000 Laraib Energy Limited 125 Liberty Daharki Power Limited 1,500 Liberty Power Tech Limited 2,050 Lucky Electric Power Company Limited 5,500 Master Wind Energy Limited 50 Metro Power Company Ltd 50 Narowal Energy Limited 2,500 National Power Parks Management Company Private Limited 9,000 National Power Parks Management Company Private Limited 13,000 Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company (Pvt.) Ltd. 2,200 Nishat Chunian Power Limited 1,600 Nishat Power Limited 2,000 Orient Power Company (Private) Limited 1,600 Pak Gen Power Limited 2,500 Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (Malakand-III) 250 Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited 8,317 Punjab Thermal Power Private Limited 750 Quaid E Azam Solar Power Pvt Ltd 50 Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power (Pvt) Limited 7,000 Rousch Pak Power Ltd. 1,750 RYK Mills Limited 20 Sachal Energy Development (Private) Limited 139 Saif Power Limited 2,250 Sapphire Electric Company Limited 2,500 Sapphire Wind Power Company Limited 15 Star Hydro Power Limited 100 Tenaga Generasi Limited 600 Thal Industries Corporation Ltd 50 ThalNova Power Thar (Pvt.) Ltd 1,302 Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (Pvt) Limited 3,325 Thar Energy Limited 2,716 The Hub Power Company Limited 2,000 Three Gorges First Wind Farm Pakistan (Private) Limited 25 Three Gorges Second Wind Farm Pakistan Limited 98 Three Gorges Third Wind Farm Pakistan (Private) Limited 110 Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation (Private) Limited 25 Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation (Private) Limited 25 Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation (Private) Limited 25 Uch Power Ltd. 1,000 Uch-II Power (Pvt.) Limited 7,000 UEP Wind Power (Pvt)Ltd 149 Yunus Energy Limited 100 Zephyr Power (Pvt.) Limited 40 Zorlu Enerji Pakistan Limited 25 Total 141,993

As per the Ministry of Energy monthly report, during 11MFY23, the stock of circular debt increased by Rs. 394 billion to Rs. 2,646 billion (Monthly average: Rs. 35.8 billion) compared to a decline of Rs. 27 billion during the same period last year.

Out of the total Rs. 394 billion increase, Rs. 249 billion has been added by recovery losses of DISCOs followed by Rs. 171 billion of quarter tariff adjustments (QTA) and fuel charges adjustments (FCA). Moreover, an amount of Rs. 128 billion has also been provided through fiscal space.

Listed IPPs

Among the listed IPPs, HUBC, NEL (a subsidiary of HUBC), TEL (a subsidiary of HUBC), LEL (a subsidiary of HUBC), NPL, LPL, KAPCO, ROUSCH (a subsidiary of ALTN), NCPL, EPQL, PKGP, and SPWL received the payment, said AHL in its report. The details of payments are given below:

Besides the listed IPPs, CPHGC (an associate of HUBC), LEPL (a subsidiary of LUCK), EPTL (a subsidiary of ENGRO), and TNPL (an associate of HUBC) also received an amount of Rs. 9.2 billion, Rs. 5.5 billion, Rs. 4.3 billion, and Rs. 1.3 billion, respectively.

According to the report, NPL has a room of Rs. 5.65 per share (Rs. 11.17 at zero payment of liabilities) for dividend payment after paying its all liabilities. HUBC can pay Rs. 10.79 per share if the company does not pay its liabilities.

KAPCO also received Rs. 4.3 billion and may announce a dividend amounting Rs. 5.0 per share. NCPL received Rs. 1.6 billion but it has Rs. 6.2 billion for short-term borrowings and payables.