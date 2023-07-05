Haval Unveils its Toyota Land Cruiser Rival

Recently, Haval released the official photographs of its upcoming large SUV, the H5. The SUV is a direct competitor of Toyota Land Cruiser, Nissan Petrol, GAC GS 8, GWM Tank 500, and other similar full-size SUVs.

Originally, Haval H5 was a compact SUV that sat on a pickup platform of Great Wall Motors (GWM), giving it a more rugged appearance. After nearly five years, Haval H5 has been rebranded as the company’s first large SUV.

The SUV has two engine options — a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine producing 163 horsepower or a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine producing up to 221 hp.

CarNewsChina speculates that the SUV will have a four-wheel drive (4WD) drivetrain. In addition, Haval H5 may also have a hybrid variant with GWM’s Hi4 Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) system.

In terms of appearance, H5 also seems to draw inspiration from American SUVs. The front has a large trapezoidal grille with two thick horizontal chrome-plated trim sections, giving it an intimidating look. The raised ridges on the engine cover and the roof contribute to the car’s tough appearance.

The D-pillar is blackened and the SUV rides on multi-spoke alloy wheels that make for an elegant side profile. It has high-mounted brake lights and a vertical taillight pair connected by a black decorative strip.

The interior photo revealed a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, a complete LCD instrument cluster, and a floating central control display.

The new SUV will debut in H2 2023 with an estimated price range of Rs. 4.6 million to Rs. 5.7 million. The list of features is currently unknown, but the price suggests that H5 will not be a high-end product initially. Later, it might get more luxurious variants.