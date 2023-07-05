Monday 3rd July Was The Hottest Day Ever Recorded

Monday marked a historic milestone as the highest recorded temperature in history was reached worldwide, as per data from the United States National Centers for Environmental Prediction. The global average temperature soared to an unprecedented 17.01°C, surpassing the previous record of 16.92°C set back in August 2016.

This has caused experts to be deeply concerned about the catastrophic consequences of climate change, which is primarily caused by human activities.

Heatwaves have wreaked havoc in various parts of the globe, including the southern United States, China, North Africa, and even the frigid landscapes of Antarctica. Jeni Miller, the executive director of the Global Climate and Health Alliance, has voiced her apprehension regarding the global ramifications of climate change. She has called upon governments to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

Renowned climate scientist Friederike Otto has issued a stark warning about the dangers of climate change to both humans and ecosystems. He calls it a “death sentence” if swift and decisive action is not taken. The World Meteorological Organization of the United Nations has also issued a statement regarding the latest El Niño weather pattern, which is exacerbating the climate crisis.

Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at Berkeley Earth, has expressed his concerns about the future trajectory of global temperatures. He emphasizes that this new record is merely the initial chapter in a series of unprecedented temperature highs, driven by escalating carbon dioxide emissions, greenhouse gases, and the intensifying El Niño phenomenon. The world finds itself at a pivotal juncture, necessitating immediate and concerted efforts to combat climate change.