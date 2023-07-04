Yamaha’s Top YBR 125 Model Now Costs a Whopping Rs. 439,000

Yamaha announced its fourth price increase for all motorcycles in 2023. Interestingly, the announcement coincides with the slight local currency value appreciation that took place recently.
The previous hike occurred in May, and this one has raised the price of motorbikes to Rs. 439,000. The new prices are as follows:
|Model
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Hike (Rs.)
|YB 125Z
|356,000
|380,500
|24,500
|YB 125Z DX
|381,500
|408,000
|26,500
|YBR 125
|391,500
|419,000
|27,500
|YBR 125G
|407,000
|436,000
|29,000
|YBR 125G (Matte Gray)
|410,000
|439,000
|29,000
Yamaha has raised the prices of its motorcycles four times this year, and all of the price hikes have been massive. Dealers and industry analysts anticipate more significant price hikes this year as a result of the continued economic challenges.
According to the latest government data, a major portion of bike production in Pakistan has been localized. This gives motorbike manufacturers little motive to raise prices so frequently and by such big margins.
Because of recent price increases, brand new bikes have been out of reach for the majority of purchasers. People have urged that the government pay attention to the issue, but have received no response from the relevant authorities.