Yamaha’s Top YBR 125 Model Now Costs a Whopping Rs. 439,000

Yamaha announced its fourth price increase for all motorcycles in 2023. Interestingly, the announcement coincides with the slight local currency value appreciation that took place recently.

The previous hike occurred in May, and this one has raised the price of motorbikes to Rs. 439,000. The new prices are as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Hike (Rs.) YB 125Z 356,000 380,500 24,500 YB 125Z DX 381,500 408,000 26,500 YBR 125 391,500 419,000 27,500 YBR 125G 407,000 436,000 29,000 YBR 125G (Matte Gray) 410,000 439,000 29,000

Yamaha has raised the prices of its motorcycles four times this year, and all of the price hikes have been massive. Dealers and industry analysts anticipate more significant price hikes this year as a result of the continued economic challenges.

According to the latest government data, a major portion of bike production in Pakistan has been localized. This gives motorbike manufacturers little motive to raise prices so frequently and by such big margins.

Because of recent price increases, brand new bikes have been out of reach for the majority of purchasers. People have urged that the government pay attention to the issue, but have received no response from the relevant authorities.