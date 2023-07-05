UAE is Building World’s Largest Waste-to-Energy Plant in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has launched a groundbreaking renewable energy plant in Dubai with an investment of AED 4 billion ($1.09 billion).

The project, located in Warsan, is set to be the largest and most efficient waste-to-energy hub in the world. It would generate 220-megawatt hours of renewable energy, which is enough to power around 135,000 homes. The plant would also process a massive 2 million tonnes of waste annually while minimizing harm to the environment.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation for the teams involved in the project through a tweet, saying, “We congratulate the exceptional teams involved in this unique project. We are committed to using advanced technologies to build a brighter and more sustainable future.”

The project is currently in its initial operational phase and is expected to be completed next year. The announcement follows the UAE’s commitment to invest up to AED 200 billion in the renewable energy sector.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stated that the Cabinet approved an updated national energy strategy to triple renewable energy’s contribution over the next seven years. The investment is crucial to meet the increasing energy demands of the country’s rapid economic growth.

Sheikh Mohammed also revealed the approval of a national strategy for hydrogen. The strategy would position UAE as a producer of low-emission hydrogen, which is an important clean energy source. Moreover, a specialized national research and development center will be established to focus on advancements in the hydrogen sector.