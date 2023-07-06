Saudi Arabia Installs Automatic Perfume Sprayers on Streets Leading to Prophet’s Mosque

Authorities in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, have installed smart devices that spray fragrance into the air along the streets used by pilgrims heading to the Prophet’s Mosque.

The devices, placed by the Madinah Development Authority (MDA), can also be found near seating areas close to stores on the northern side of the mosque. It is part of an effort to improve the surroundings of the holy site and make the experience better for worshippers and visitors.

The projects carried out by MDA focus on creating a comfortable environment. MDA uses special materials and techniques to lower the temperature, like planting trees along the roads, providing places to sit, and using a type of marble that does not get hot on the sidewalks and pedestrian areas.

In addition, unauthorized vehicles are not allowed to enter, keeping the temperature lower. MDA has also made special pathways to help people move easily from their hotels to the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque.

ALSO READ Wahab Riaz Responds Following Criticism Over Splashing Rainwater on Bikers

To ensure that worshippers are comfortable, more than 245 umbrellas have been placed in the mosque’s northern, southern, and western courtyards. These umbrellas have fans that spray mist to cool down the area and protect pilgrims from the sun’s heat.

After completing the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah, many pilgrims from different countries visit Madinah to pray at Prophet’s Mosque.

Besides, Madinah mayoralty has deployed over 9,900 workers at the site to provide good services and make the visit comfortable for all the visitors.