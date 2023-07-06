Wahab Riaz Responds Following Criticism Over Splashing Rainwater on Bikers

Renowned fast bowler, Wahab Riaz has responded to the criticism he received on social media for recklessly splashing rainwater on motorcyclists while driving his SUV.

Wahab, currently serving as the adviser to the Punjab Interim Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs, issued an apology for his actions during the heavy rains in Lahore.

A video circulating on social media platforms, showed the cricketer seated in a car, thoughtlessly splashing rainwater onto passing vehicles and motorcyclists on the flooded roads.

“I am sorry for what happened yesterday, it was purely unintentional and was misperceived in a very wrong way. Let’s try to spread positivity always,” Wahab wrote.

There are always two sides of the coin, but unfortunately we always see the wrong one only. I’m sorry for what happened yesterday, it was purely unintentional and was misperceived in a very wrong way. Let’s try to spread positivity always and not malign this beautiful country of… — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) July 6, 2023

The provincial capital experienced an unprecedented amount of rainfall, breaking a 30-year-old record with over 290mm of rain falling within a 10-hour period.

This severe weather event tragically claimed the lives of at least seven people, with several areas in the city receiving over 200mm of rainfall.

According to the latest data released by the Monsoon Control Room located within the WASA Head Office in Lahore, Lakshmi Chowk has recorded 291mm of rainfall thus far.

Following the heavy rain, Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, along with his cabinet members, conducted visits to various parts of the city to assess the situation.