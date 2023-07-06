This Cute Little EV From Italy Comes With a Built-in Shower

Fiat’s upcoming mini-electric vehicle (EV) has taken the internet by storm due to its quirky specifications.

Dubbed ‘Topolino’ the little EV will compete with Chery QQ EV, Wuling Mini EV, and Citroen Ami. It will initially only be sold in Italy at a price of $10,739 (Rs. 2.97 million).

The EV will have a 5.5 kWh battery with just 75 kilometers of range and a four-hour charge time. According to Stellantis, the Topolino will feature a “little shower” “designed for days spent on the beach along the Italian coast.

However, the weirdness continues with other strange features such as USB fans, Bluetooth speakers, warm water bottles, and beach towel seat cover.

Stellantis said that Topolino will come in two styles: a closed version and an open version with ropes for doors. The vehicle itself will only come with one color, interior, and wheel design.

This Citroen Ami–inspired EV only has a 45 km/h top speed. Fiat is touting the EV as a ‘quadricycle’, which is perhaps due to its limited performance. For what it is, the Fiat Topolino will only appeal to a small niche of novelty product buyers, even in Italy.