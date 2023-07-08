ACE Arrests Corrupt Lahore Development Authority Officers

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has taken decisive action against corruption in the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). In recent weeks, ACE has arrested four LDA officers for accepting bribes in exchange for illegally issuing completion certificates.

The individuals implicated are Director Salman Mehfooz, Deputy Director Tayyab Ali, Assistant Director Inayatullah, and Clerk Ijaz Sattar. It is alleged that they received a bribe of Rs. 3 million to authorize a plan, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs. 86 million to the exchequer.

ACE has also halted the allocation of 27 plots in Johar Town, Lahore worth Rs. 1.4 billion. These plots were fraudulently obtained using forged documents. ACE is currently investigating Shahid Munir, who is alleged to have orchestrated the acquisition of these plots through falsified documents.

The establishment’s actions against corruption in LDA are a welcome development. These arrests send a clear message that ACE is committed to rooting out corruption.