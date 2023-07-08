Punjab Police Launches Adoption Program for Retired Sniffer Dogs

The Punjab Police has initiated a new program aimed at finding caring homes for their retired sniffer dogs instead of euthanasia. The department recently honored six dogs for their outstanding work detecting drugs, explosives, and criminals by presenting them with well-deserved medals and certificates. Following this recognition, these brave canines were made available for adoption.

The retirement ceremony for these exceptional dogs occurred at the Punjab Police Dogs Breeding and Training School, situated within the Police Training School Bedian.

This was made possible through a partnership between the department and JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter, an NGO that facilitated the adoption process by carefully matching these animals with suitable and loving families willing to provide them with forever homes.

Previously, sniffer dogs were euthanized after eight years of service due to the department’s concerns over the high costs associated with their upkeep. However, this practice has now been replaced with retirement and adoption ceremonies at the end of their careers.

Zufishan Anushay, representing JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter, shed light on the fact that the Punjab Police used to resort to euthanasia for retired dogs.

Her organization approached the department and sought out families who were willing to provide the necessary care and affection for these animals after their retirement. Anushay further elaborated that her organization had organized the adoption ceremony, ensuring that the retired dogs found loving homes with proper documentation.

In the past, it was common practice to euthanize retired dogs, regardless of their excellent health, after eight years of service, as this practice originated during the British era. Anushay emphasized that the efforts of her NGO put an end to this cruel practice and replaced it with retirement for these loyal service dogs, followed by their adoption into suitable families.

Gulberg Circle ASP Syeda Sherbano revealed that interested families could adopt these retired animals by signing an agreement committing to provide proper care, food, and shelter. She emphasized that the department would conduct regular visits to ensure the animals were receiving appropriate care.

Furthermore, the adopted animals were strictly prohibited from being used for spying, experimental purposes, breeding, or sale. Adoptive families were also required to share pictures and videos periodically for monitoring purposes.