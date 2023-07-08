Monsoon Fury: Flooding and Landslides Claim Lives Nationwide

Floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains have claimed the lives of at least 50 people, including eight children. These torrential rains, which have persisted since last month, play a crucial role in supplying 70-80 percent of the region’s annual rainfall between June and September, benefiting South Asia.

While the monsoon is vital for the livelihoods of millions of farmers and the food security of approximately two billion people, it also brings about devastating floods and landslides.

According to a national disaster management authority (NDMA) official, there have been 50 fatalities in various rain-related incidents since the monsoon began on 25 June. Moreover, 87 sustained injuries during this period. The majority of deaths occurred in Punjab, primarily due to electrocution and building collapse, as reported by the NDMA.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), rescuers retrieved the bodies of eight children from a landslide in the Shangla district on Thursday and are still searching for other potentially trapped children.

Lahore’s officials reported unprecedented rainfall on Wednesday, causing flooded roads and leaving almost 35 percent of the area without electricity and water this week.

The meteorological department has issued warnings of heavy rainfall across the country in the coming days, emphasizing the risk of potential flooding in major river catchment areas in Punjab. In response, the province’s disaster management authority has announced plans to relocate individuals near waterways.

Climate change is intensifying making seasonal rains more unpredictable. Last summer, unprecedented monsoon rains inundated one-third of Pakistan, damaging two million homes, and killing over 1,700. Early last month, storms claimed the lives of at least 27 people, including eight children, in the northwest region.

Despite contributing less than 1 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to extreme weather events linked to global warming. With the world’s fifth-largest population, the country faces significant challenges in adapting to the impacts of climate change.