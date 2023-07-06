OnePlus Nord 3 Launched With Better Display, Bigger Battery and More

Following numerous leaks, OnePlus has officially launched its highly anticipated mid-range smartphone for 2023, known as the OnePlus Nord 3. This device presents several notable improvements compared to its predecessor, the Nord 2T, including a larger and upgraded display, a more powerful chipset, and an enhanced battery.

Design and Display

The Nord 3 now features a 6.74-inch display as opposed to the 6.43-inch screen of the previous year. Additionally, the new OLED panel supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and is compatible with HDR10+ content. The screen exhibits a higher resolution of 1240 x 2772 pixels.

The screen has support for a rapid 1000Hz touch response rate, ensuring swift and seamless interactions with the device. Furthermore, the screen supports an impressive 10-bit color depth for a higher color accuracy. It is also capable of dynamically adjusting its refresh rate within the range of 40Hz to 120Hz to save battery.

Internals and Software

Powering the Nord 3 is the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, replacing the previous Dimensity 1300. This upgraded chipset brings a substantial improvement in both performance and efficiency.

Depending on the variant, the silicon is paired with either 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM. Additionally, the device offers ample storage options, with 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage, ensuring users have plenty of space for their files, apps, and media.

Cameras

In terms of camera hardware, the OnePlus Nord 3 retains the same specifications as its predecessor. It continues to feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with a 1/1.56″ size and 1.0µm pixel pitch, accompanied by an optically-stabilized lens with an f/1.9 aperture.

The device also includes an 8MP sensor for ultrawide shots, equipped with an f/2.3 aperture and a 120-degree Field of View (FoV). Additionally, a 2MP macro camera is positioned on the back of the device. On the front, there is an upgraded 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Pricing

The OnePlus Nord 3 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, showcasing a notable improvement over its predecessor’s 4,500 mAh capacity. Despite this increase, the device maintains the same 80W fast charging. OnePlus claims that the battery should maintain its health over four years of use.

The OnePlus Nord 3 will be offered in two color options: Misty Green and Tempest Gray. The base model, featuring 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, starts at a price of €499. For those seeking higher storage capacity, the variant with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is available for an additional €50.

OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications