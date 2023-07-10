PTA Rubbishes Rumors of Twitter Changing GB’s Location to Indian Territory

In response to recent claims circulating on social media and certain sections of the news media, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has conducted a thorough investigation regarding Twitter’s alleged blocking of access to the Government of Pakistan’s official account in Gilgit-Baltistan and changing the region’s location to parts of India.

The PTA has issued a statement clarifying that these reports are unfounded.

After meticulous on-ground testing and analysis, the PTA has concluded that the incidents reported are sporadic and limited to only a few iOS devices, affecting a small number of users. The authority emphasized that these issues are not significant and do not indicate a widespread problem.

Rumors of Twitter’s alleged actions gained traction on social media platforms and caught the attention of some news outlets, leading to speculation and concern among the public. The PTA swiftly initiated an investigation to ascertain the veracity of these claims.

Twitter has been a popular platform for public discourse and information sharing in Pakistan, allowing users to express their opinions and engage in discussions on various topics. Authorities in Pakistan have previously engaged with social media companies to address concerns related to content moderation, privacy, and data security.

The PTA encourages individuals who may experience any technical issues on social media platforms to reach out to their respective service providers or the authority for assistance. They also advise users to update their devices regularly to ensure optimal performance and access to online services.