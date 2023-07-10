Punjab Launches Online Donation Portal for Improving Shrines

The Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi recently presided over a meeting at the CM Office where it was decided to renovate and expand the saints’ shrines. As part of these efforts, an online donation portal will be established to facilitate contributions.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has been assigned to work on the portal. It will feature various online payment options, catering to individuals residing abroad who wish to make donations of food or offer garlands at the shrines.

Furthermore, the CM has given instructions to improve the entry and exit points of the shrines. To cater to the needs of visitors, a dedicated waiting area and parking facility will be developed in close proximity to Baba Bulleh Shah’s shrine. Additionally, renovation and expansion at Shah Shams Tabrez’s shrine in Multan will commence as per the CM’s directives.

Emphasizing the importance of preserving historical significance, the CM has called for the development of a plan for the renovation and restoration of the Chiniot Shahi Mosque.

ALSO READ IT Ministry to Give Advanced Cybersecurity Training to Government Employees

The CM has expressed the need to maintain the mosque’s original state while safeguarding its historical value. Furthermore, careful consideration has been given to the proposal of restoring Ustad Daman’s house in the walled city.