Saudi Arabian Airport Reveals List of Banned Items During Flights

King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) Jeddah has announced the list of banned items, which passengers are prohibited from carrying through the airport.

According to the details, KAIA has classified the banned items into two categories. First are the items not allowed in hand luggage, and second are the items prohibited from any luggage type on the plane.

Taking to Twitter, Jeddah Airport warned that the banned items will be seized, and passengers will have no right to request their return.

Dear Pilgrim

Prior to LastCall

Get to know dangerous and prohibited goods ⚠️⛔️

— مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي (@KAIAirport) July 8, 2023

Below is the list of banned items in cabin baggage:

Banned Items in Cabin Baggage Blades Toxic liquids Compressed gas Army knives Firearms and replicas Explosives Ice skates Baseball bats Nail accessories Tools Corrosives Radioactive materials Ammunition Meat cleavers Knives Scissors

Here is the list of banned items in checked baggage:

Items Prohibited in Checked Baggage Liquid oxygen devices Hoverboards Electroshock and disabling devices Radioactive materials Oxidizers or organic peroxides Explosives Compressed gases Flammable liquids Matches and lighters Toxic or infectious substances Corrosives Magnetized materials Firearms and replicas Security-type cash boxes, bags, or attaché cases

According to the Saudi airport’s guidelines, loose or spare batteries of all kinds, including items used as a power source like power banks, are not allowed in checked baggage.