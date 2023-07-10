Saudi Arabian Airport Reveals List of Banned Items During Flights

King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) Jeddah has announced the list of banned items, which passengers are prohibited from carrying through the airport.
According to the details, KAIA has classified the banned items into two categories. First are the items not allowed in hand luggage, and second are the items prohibited from any luggage type on the plane.
Taking to Twitter, Jeddah Airport warned that the banned items will be seized, and passengers will have no right to request their return.
Dear Pilgrim
Prior to LastCall
Get to know dangerous and prohibited goods ⚠️⛔️
During your flight via #KingAbdulazizAirport #ItsAnHonorToServeYou pic.twitter.com/dheKCkLYi2
— مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي (@KAIAirport) July 8, 2023
Below is the list of banned items in cabin baggage:
|Banned Items in Cabin Baggage
|Blades
|Toxic liquids
|Compressed gas
|Army knives
|Firearms and replicas
|Explosives
|Ice skates
|Baseball bats
|Nail accessories
|Tools
|Corrosives
|Radioactive materials
|Ammunition
|Meat cleavers
|Knives
|Scissors
Here is the list of banned items in checked baggage:
|Items Prohibited in Checked Baggage
|Liquid oxygen devices
|Hoverboards
|Electroshock and disabling devices
|Radioactive materials
|Oxidizers or organic peroxides
|Explosives
|Compressed gases
|Flammable liquids
|Matches and lighters
|Toxic or infectious substances
|Corrosives
|Magnetized materials
|Firearms and replicas
|Security-type cash boxes, bags, or attaché cases
According to the Saudi airport’s guidelines, loose or spare batteries of all kinds, including items used as a power source like power banks, are not allowed in checked baggage.