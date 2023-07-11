CPEC Instrumental in Transforming Region’s Economic Landscape: Planning Minister

The meeting of 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal & Vice Chairman, National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), China Cong Liang co-chaired the meeting.

In his remarks, the minister noted that CPEC is a remarkable endeavour that symbolizes the deep-rooted ties between China and Pakistan. He recalled that this project had been instrumental in transforming the economic landscape of the region. It has fostered connectivity, enhanced trade, and opened up new avenues for shared prosperity.

The minister emphasized that CPEC is the topmost national priority of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and these avenues provided an opportunity to consolidate successes and further enhance potential future cooperation. He also noted that while numerous milestones had already been achieved, there was a massive potential for expanding and developing in agriculture, industry, technology and mining sectors.

During the meeting, the conveners of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) on energy, transport infrastructure, and Gwadar Port made presentations highlighting the progress on their specific areas and informed them about the future plans of action.

The JCC also highlighted the significance of the key projects for energy and infrastructure development; which are now operational and providing a myriad of opportunities for socio-economic development in Pakistan.

Senior officials and representatives of various ministries and departments dealing with CPEC matters from both sides were also present at the occasion.